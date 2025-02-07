VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
UCRD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 129. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.