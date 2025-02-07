VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCRD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 129. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02.

Get VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.