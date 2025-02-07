VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Announces $0.01 Dividend

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0105 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UEVM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,805. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.52. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

