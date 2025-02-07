VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (NASDAQ:MDCP) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (NASDAQ:MDCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.
VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ MDCP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,457. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.09. VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99.
About VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.