VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (NASDAQ:MDCP) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (NASDAQ:MDCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MDCP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,457. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.09. VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99.

Get VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF alerts:

About VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (MDCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to high-quality mid-cap US stocks with positive ESG ratings. MDCP was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.