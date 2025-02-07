VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Announces Dividend of $0.13

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1331 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.007166.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $63.94. 18,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,963. The firm has a market cap of $773.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,278.64 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.88.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.