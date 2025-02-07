VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Announces Dividend of $0.13

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1331 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.007166.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $63.94. 18,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,963. The firm has a market cap of $773.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,278.64 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.88.
About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.