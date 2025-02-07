VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BMDL) Plans $0.07 Dividend

VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BMDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0682 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BMDL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $26.34.

