VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Announces Earnings Results

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 6.06%.

VOXX remained flat at $7.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,309. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

