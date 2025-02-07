Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AMD

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%.
AMD stock opened at $110.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.39. The firm has a market cap of $178.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $227.30.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 141,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
