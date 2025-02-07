Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $8.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.84. The company had a trading volume of 523,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,599. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.94 and a 200-day moving average of $184.73. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $131.33 and a 52 week high of $210.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.50.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

