Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $8.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.84. The company had a trading volume of 523,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,599. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.94 and a 200-day moving average of $184.73. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $131.33 and a 52 week high of $210.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.
About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.
