Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Trading Up 2.7% – Time to Buy?

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.37. Approximately 316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a $0.2694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 6.92%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.