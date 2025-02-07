What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for AMD Q1 Earnings?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.53 and a 200 day moving average of $140.39. The company has a market cap of $178.77 billion, a PE ratio of 99.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $106.50 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 469,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

