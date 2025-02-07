Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Stock Price Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.49 and last traded at $34.49. 125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

Whitbread Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

