White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Releases Earnings Results

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 11.57%.
White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,972.35. 5,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,921.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1,842.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.45. White Mountains Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,583.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,023.00.
