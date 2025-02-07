Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. Vale makes up approximately 0.3% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vale were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 2,820,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,019,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,721,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Vale Stock Up 2.7 %

Vale stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $13.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.