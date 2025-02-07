WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 187,010 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 53,648 shares.The stock last traded at $55.05 and had previously closed at $54.70.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $703.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EES. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

