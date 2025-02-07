WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
WK Kellogg has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WK Kellogg to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.
WK Kellogg Price Performance
NYSE:KLG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,951. WK Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen cut WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLG
Insider Activity
In related news, Director G Zachary Gund bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,154,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,200. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
WK Kellogg Company Profile
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
