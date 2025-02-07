Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 3,838,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 18,079,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WOLF shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas H. Werner bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $244,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,824.97. This trade represents a 52.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 36,975 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,332.96. The trade was a 75.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 78,067 shares of company stock worth $524,747 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 319.9% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 521,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 397,057 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,590,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,349,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,587,000 after acquiring an additional 303,870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 592,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 173,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 140.8% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 427,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

