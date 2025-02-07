WonderFi Technologies (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Shares Down 4% – What’s Next?

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) dropped 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 276,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,014,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

WonderFi Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

WonderFi Technologies Company Profile

WonderFi Technologies Inc engages in the development and acquisition of technology platforms to facilitate investments in the emerging industry of digital assets. It operates through three segments: Trading, Payments, and Corporate. The company owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, Bitvo, and Coinberry.

