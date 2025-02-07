XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Trading Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 20,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 23,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

XWELL Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.39.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

