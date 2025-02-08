1,336 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Tenon Financial LLC

Tenon Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 661.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.83 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $172.54 and a one year high of $205.20. The company has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.