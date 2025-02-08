27,785 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct (NYSEARCA:APOC) Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct (NYSEARCA:APOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Separately, Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of APOC opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.56. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $25.82.

