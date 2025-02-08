28,857 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Bought by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE OHI opened at $37.94 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 197.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

