3,700 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by McHugh Group LLC

McHugh Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.01.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $103.11. The firm has a market cap of $812.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $2,663,098.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,814,805 shares in the company, valued at $348,825,769.20. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

