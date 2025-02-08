61,803 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC

Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $621.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $478.25 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $629.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.91.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

