7,225 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Purchased by Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC

Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust accounts for 0.4% of Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

IBIT opened at $54.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

