Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Shares Down 9.8% – What’s Next?

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) fell 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 39.70 ($0.49). 1,675,753 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,125% from the average session volume of 136,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.55).

Accsys Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £97.29 million, a PE ratio of -578.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32.

Get Accsys Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accsys Technologies

In other Accsys Technologies news, insider Louis Eperjesi purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £9,870 ($12,244.14). Corporate insiders own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys is a fast growing business with a purpose.

We combine chemistry, technology and ingenuity to make high performance wood products that are extremely durable and stable, opening new opportunities for the built environment.

By doing so, we give the world a choice to build sustainably.

We use fast growing, sustainably sourced timber to create long life wood products with properties that can compete with traditional non-sustainable building materials, such as tropical hardwoods, metal, plastic and concrete.

Our acetylation process boosts the already naturally occurring acetyl content of wood and by doing so, reduces the ability of the wood to absorb water, rendering it more dimensionally stable and because it is no longer digestible, extremely durable.

Our process is extremely efficient and locks carbon into a long-life product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.