ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.66 and traded as low as $6.03. ADF Group shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 300 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

