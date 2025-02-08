Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Lifted by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 66,909.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after acquiring an additional 347,536 shares during the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,744,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,703,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

Adobe Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $433.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.48. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.75 and a 1 year high of $628.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

