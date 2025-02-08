Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after acquiring an additional 510,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after acquiring an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,097.0% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 63,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after buying an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,843.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,145,000 after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $621.05 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $629.59 and a 200-day moving average of $597.91.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

