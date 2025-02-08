ai16z (AI16Z) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $149.33 Million

ai16z (AI16Z) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One ai16z token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. ai16z has a market capitalization of $343.75 million and approximately $149.33 million worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ai16z has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GMX (GMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00017951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95,884.10 or 0.99918155 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95,478.40 or 0.99495387 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ai16z Token Profile

ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,999,199 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,685 tokens. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @pmairca. ai16z’s official website is ai16z.ai.

Buying and Selling ai16z

According to CryptoCompare, “ai16z (AI16Z) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. ai16z has a current supply of 1,099,999,199.45015444. The last known price of ai16z is 0.3108122 USD and is up 6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $150,934,342.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ai16z.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ai16z directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ai16z should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ai16z using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

