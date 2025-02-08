AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.03 and last traded at $34.04. Approximately 39,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 38,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.39.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.