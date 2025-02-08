Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 304,164 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 289.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,164 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 123,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 92,389 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 554,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 415,977 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 325,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 246,522 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 240.9% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 380,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 269,126 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.