Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 304,164 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 289.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,164 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 123,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 92,389 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 554,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 415,977 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 325,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 246,522 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 240.9% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 380,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 269,126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

