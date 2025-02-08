Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Boosts Stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the quarter. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPD. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,505,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $751,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPD opened at $34.06 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $110.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53.

About Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

