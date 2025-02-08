Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys New Position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.8% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 7.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In related news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $527,394.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,229. This trade represents a 82.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,537. The trade was a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

NuScale Power Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of SMR opened at $25.86 on Friday. NuScale Power Co. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,089.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

