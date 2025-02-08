Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34, Zacks reports. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.1 %

AMZN opened at $229.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,026,212 shares of company stock worth $625,666,424. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.20.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

