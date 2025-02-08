American Capital Advisory LLC Acquires 416 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $418.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $417.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $428.69.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.