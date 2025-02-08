Apollon Financial LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 209.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,580 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Apollon Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 100,893 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 379.8% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,780,000 after purchasing an additional 925,578 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 146,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 96,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.