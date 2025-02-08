Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,244 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 24,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 194,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,385,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $155.46 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

