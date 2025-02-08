Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 25,572 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 308,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,572 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,379,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $535,738,000 after buying an additional 10,195,768 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,738,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,319,000 after acquiring an additional 388,073 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 13,139,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,896,000 after purchasing an additional 352,625 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,563,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,581,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $19.92 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.85%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

