Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,972 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

