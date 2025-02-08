Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 313.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,756 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 102,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.45 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.72.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

