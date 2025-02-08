Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 50,884 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 582,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,884 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $32,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $57.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.26. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

