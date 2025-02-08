Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $15.26 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Intuit by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,984,000 after buying an additional 268,060 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 35,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,664.22. This trade represents a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 1.9 %

INTU opened at $578.85 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $627.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $632.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.53.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

