Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 11,133 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 4,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $110.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.07. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

