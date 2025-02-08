ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, Zacks reports. ARC Resources had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

ARC Resources Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AETUF

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.