Arcataur Capital Management LLC Buys 52,018 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VEA opened at $50.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

