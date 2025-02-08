Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 3,572 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $970,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $584,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $224.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.69. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

