Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Shares Up 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 271,290 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 118,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Arianne Phosphate Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

