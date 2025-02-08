Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Price Up 22.2% – Time to Buy?

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 271,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 118,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Arianne Phosphate Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$31.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.25.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

