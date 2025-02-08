Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) is Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 307.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,951 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for about 3.6% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Arista Networks by 25.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 27.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 71,036 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $7,107,506.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,289.82. This trade represents a 50.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,832 shares of company stock valued at $28,538,497 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $118.52 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.57. The firm has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

