Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.22 and last traded at $115.80. Approximately 1,324,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,847,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.49.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.25 target price (up from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

The stock has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $8,663,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,171.04. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 71,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $7,107,506.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,289.82. This trade represents a 50.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,832 shares of company stock worth $28,538,497. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

